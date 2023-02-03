Liverpool urged to join Arsenal in the race to sign Rice

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has urged the Merseyside club to join Arsenal in the race to sign West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice.

It has widely been suggested that Rice wants to play in the Champions League and therefore, he has rejected an opportunity to sign a new deal with David Moyes’ side. The England international is expected to leave the Hammers at the end of the season to take the next step in his career.

The 24-year-old’s current contract will expire within 18 months and there is an option to extend the deal for one more year. So, the East London club are in a strong position to ask a big fee for their star man if they are forced to cash in on him. And it has been reported that they have slapped a £70m price tag on his head.

Speaking on talkSport (via Mirror), Murphy has said that it has been a big surprise how much Liverpool have fallen away this season after enjoying huge success under Jurgen Klopp in recent years.

The Englishman further adds that the Reds have looked lethargic and have lost the appetite to win games. So, they need a major rebuild and the engine room ‘needs freshening up’.

Murphy also says that Jude Bellingham – who is heavily linked with a move to Anfield – would be a great signing but they need more than one addition in midfield. So, Rice is another option that they should consider making a move for next summer.

Battle for Rice

Murphy said:

“I think it would be stupid of me to not be shocked and surprised at how far they’ve gone backwards in such a short space. We’re talking about a team that was not far off winning the quadruple last season. They don’t look at it, they don’t look like they’ve got much legs, or got much hunger. “They’re missing players, of course they are, but they had some of those players at the beginning of the season and results were the same. I think there’s a rebuild needed. The midfield needs freshening up and I would love Bellingham to happen because he is exactly what Liverpool need. “But I don’t think they just need one, I think they probably need two. I’d go for Bellingham and Rice. I’d try and get them both. Why not? Go hard or go home on two big signings, rather than four or five. Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham walking into that midfield with Thiago… that’s exciting.”

However, it has been widely reported that Arsenal are showing a concrete interest in signing Rice as they are also keen on bolstering the midfield department in the summer.

Although they purchased Jorginho from Chelsea on deadline day after failing to broker a deal for Moises Caicedo, the Italian has signed an 18-month contract with an option to extend the deal for one more year. So, it is thought that he has been signed with the view of helping the club in winning the title this season before making a summer swoop for a younger option.

So, if Liverpool were to make a move for Rice then they will have to battle it out with the Premier League leaders over a deal for the talented the 24-year-old.

It was also reported that Rice would like to stay in London so Arsenal could find themselves in an advantageous position over the Merseyside club in securing the England international’s signature.

It’s going to be interesting to see who wins the race to sign Rice if he leaves West Ham this summer but he’d be a superb signing for wherever he ends up.