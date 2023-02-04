[Teams] Man Utd vs Crystal Palace: Confirmed line-ups from Old Trafford

Manchester United will be looking to cement their place in the top four with a win over Crystal Palace at Old Trafford this afternoon.

Erik ten Hag has made some changes from the side that beat Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup in midweek. Number one goalkeeper David De Gea was rested last time out but he returns to start between the sticks today with Tom Heaton making way.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka continues at right-back with Diogo Dalot returning from injury to be on the bench while Luke Shaw starts once again at left-back with Tyrell Malacia among the substitutes. Raphael Varane marshals the Man Utd defence once again with Lisandro Martinez keeping his place alongside the Frenchman. Harry Maguire has to settle for a place on the bench once again.

Casemiro has been in superb form lately and the Brazilian international once again starts in the heart of midfield for the Red Devils today. Fred also keeps his place in the middle of the park with new signing Marcel Sabitzer on the bench.

Bruno Fernandes keeps his place and the Portugal international starts in the central attacking midfield role. Marcus Rashford was given a rest in midweek as he started from the bench against Forest but he’s recalled to start on the left flank today.

Wout Weghorst leads the line up front once again for Manchester United. Anthony Martial isn’t fit enough to be in the squad but Jadon Sancho and Garnacho are among the Man Utd subs.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Man Utd

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Shaw, Varane, Martinez, Casemiro, Fred, Fernandes, Antony, Rashford, Weghorst.

Subs: Lindelof, Maguire, Malacia, Sabitzer, Dalot, Heaton, Sancho, Garnacho, Mainoo

Palace

Guaita, Clyne, Guehi, Richards, Mitchell, Olise, Doucoure, Hughes, Schlupp, Edouard, Ayew.

Subs: Johnstone, Whitworth, Milivojevic, Tomkins, Lokonga, Eze, Mateta, Ahamada, Riedewald.