Manchester United to battle PSG for Victor Osimhen in summer

Manchester United are showing a keen interest in signing Victor Osimhen and will need to pay Napoli at least £89.7m (€100m) to get a deal done this summer, according to ESPN.

Erik ten Hag is keen on strengthening his frontline with the signing of a proven goal-scorer in the summer, despite their impressive performance this season – having reached the final of the Carabao Cup and advancing to the FA Cup fifth round.

The Reds Devils lie fourth in the Premier League table with 39 points after 20 matches played so far. They’ve been able to come this far without a proper striker, mainly relying on Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial for goals.

The signing of Burnley striker Wout Weghorst on loan in the January transfer window is seen as a stop gap following the exit of club legend Cristiano Ronaldo – who terminated his contract prior to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Rashford, who was named as the Premier League’s Player of the Month for January, has been in superb form this season. The England international has netted 18 goals and registered eight assists in 31 appearances for Man Utd across all competitions, however, Ten Hag wants to bring in another proven striker.

The club have been linked with a host of strikers including Dusan Vlahovic, Harry Kane, Alvaro Morata, Gonçalo Ramos and Tammy Abraham but the report says Osimhen is now high on United’s wish-list.

Quality striker

According to ESPN, Man Utd will need to pay at least £89.7m [€100m] to sign the striker this summer and Napoli may even demand a higher fee given Paris Saint-Germain are also in the race for his signature.

The Nigeria international is one of the sought after strikers in the world following his impressive goal scoring this season. The 24-year-old has 15 goals in 20 games in across all competitions and is on course to win the top scorer award in Serie A.

He’s two goals clear of Atalanta striker Ademola Lookman in the race for the award as Napoli sit top of the league with 53 points, 13 points ahead of defending champions AC Milan.

A proven goal scorer like Osimhen would improve Man Utd’s attack and could be the difference to turn ten Hag’s men into a real force in the Premier League and in Europe.

However, we’ll have to wait and see whether the clubs owners will be prepared to spend such a large fee on a striker this summer.

Read more: Report: Man Utd eye swoop to sign Bundesliga star