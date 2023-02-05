Tottenham interested in signing Carrasco and Oblak in summer

Tottenham Hotspur have set their sights on signing Atletico Madrid duo Yannick Carrasco and Jan Oblak in the summer transfer window, according to Marca.

Spurs and Atletico have built a good working relationship over the past few seasons with the North Londoners loaning left-back Sergio Reguilon to the Spaniard’s last summer to replace Renan Lodi.

Matt Doherty followed Reguilon to Madrid after terminating his contract with Tottenham deadline day last week. He racked up 71 appearances in all competitions for Spurs since joining from Wolves three years ago.

Doherty couldn’t replicate his impressive form at Spurs this season, despite making 16 appearances. He was set to fall down the pecking order following the arrival of Pedro Porro so decided to start a new career in Spain.

Conte is reportedly determined to bolster his squad further in the summer in a bid to compete with the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United in the Premier League.

Reinforcement

Marca claims that Tottenham are now eyeing a raid on Atletico in the summer with attacker Carrasco and goalkeeper Oblak in their sights.

Carrasco has been linked with a move to several Premier League clubs in the past few seasons and with just one year remaining on his Atletico contract, the club could be ready to do business or lose him for free.

Barcelona are also said to be interested in signing him but according to Marca, Spurs could easily out-bid the Catalans in the summer if they wanted the player given Barca’s well-documented financial problems.

The 29-year-old, who is valued at £26.9m by Transfermarkt has made six goal contributions in 26 games across all competitions this season.

Oblak’s move to Spurs will be a bit more complicated because he is contracted to Atletico until 2028 having been with the club for almost 10-years.

Tottenham are interested in signing a replacement for club skipper Hugo Lloris and a host shot-stoppers have been linked with a move to the club including Jordan Pickford, David Raya and Robert Sanchez.

Oblak is regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world and he’s chased by several clubs so Spurs would face competition if he decided to try a new challenge.

He is valued at £35.9m by Transfermarkt, however Spurs would have to pay more to lure Atletico into selling him in the summer.

