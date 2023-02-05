Arsenal monitoring Barcelona star Ansu Fati

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Arsenal have joined the race to sign Manchester United target Ansu Fati in the summer transfer window.

The 20-year-old is one of the highly-rated youngsters in world football but his position at Barcelona has come under the radar amid his limited first-team football this season.

The youngster has been a regular substitute for most of the campaign and Mundo Deportivo claim that Arsenal are one of the teams that are closely monitoring the Spaniard.

As per the report, Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur are also mentioned as contenders to sign Fati.

Bidding war

Fati has played just over 1100 minutes for Barcelona this season, but he has contributed six goals and three assists. There are no doubts over his huge potential.

The Catalan giants don’t have any plans to sell the £45 million star this summer but the situation could change if they remain under the tight supervision of La Liga.

Barcelona are restricted from making any high-profile signings due to their huge debts and this could force them to consider the sale of a marquee player soon.

Fati could become dispensable as a result and this could lead to a summer bidding war from top European clubs such as Arsenal, United, Bayern as well as Spurs.

The Spaniard has superb pace and likes to attempt long shots. He also possesses good passing attributes and has the ability to provide through balls for teammates,

Any top European club would love to have him in their line-up. Arsenal and United will be hoping to lure him to the Premier League if the opportunity arises this summer.

Fati has played most of his senior football from the left flank but he can also feature on the opposite wing. The youngster also has the ability to play in the false nine role.

He would be a fantastic signing for the Premier League giants. Both Mikel Arteta and Erik ten Hag would like to work with an emerging talent with the potential of Fati.