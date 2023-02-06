Arsenal interested in signing Brighton’s Kaoru Mitoma

Arsenal are in the market for a forward and are eyeing a move for Brighton & Hove Albion winger Kaoru Mitoma in the summer transfer window, according to the Sun.

The Gunners are looking to raid to the Seagulls once again at the end the season after bringing in Leandro Trossard in a deal worth £27m in the January transfer window.

The 28-year-old’s contract with Brighton was due to expire in June, therefore the club had no option but to sell him to Mikel Arteta’s side rather than lose him for free at the end of the season.

The North Londoners also saw a number of late bids rejected for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo as Arteta looked to strengthen in the middle of the park ahead of the second half of the season.

Brighton are fast becoming one of the best teams capable of producing quality players, and it appears Arsenal are now eyeing another raid on the south coasters with Mitoma now in their sights.

Provide depth

Mitoma has been one the shinning stars at Amex Stadium this season, netting seven goals and providing two assists in 20 matches across all competitions.

His inspired performances have seen him being linked with a move to several clubs and according transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Brighton could demand £35million for the Japanese winger in the summer.

“I think top clubs know that Kaoru Mitoma priority is now to focus on Brighton and not on any big move yet, for sure he’s already worth more than £35m but it’s not time for negotiations at this stage,” he said. “It’s more top recruitment from Brighton, they’ve unearthed another gem who is in great form at the moment.”

The 25-year-old, who joined the Premier League side from Kawasaki Frontale in 2021 and went on loan to Belgian side Union Saint Gilloise last summer, has two-years left on his current contract.

It is believed that manager Roberto De Zerbi would like to him to stay at the club but a tempting offer could pave the way for Mitoma to leave in the summer.

Arsenal are seemingly ready to make a move in the summer as Arteta looks to bring in more competition for the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Trossard.

Read more: Report: Arsenal join Man Utd in race to sign £45m Spanish sensation