Arsenal eye summer move for Youri Tielemans

Arsenal are still favourites to sign Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans in the summer transfer window, according to Team Talk.

The Gunners are expected to be active at the end of the season as Mikel Arteta looks to continue improving his talented young squad, and a new central midfielder is reportedly a top priority.

Tielemans has long been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium and it appears Arsenal remain interested in signing the Belgian international despite the arrival of Jorginho on deadline day.

The Italy international is seen as stop-gap midfield option following an injury to Egypt international Mohamed Elneny. Jorginho is expected to fight for a first team spot together with regulars Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey in the middle of the park during the second half of this campaign.

Arsenal’s two late bids worth at least £70m were rejected by Brighton for Moises Caicedo, and the Gunners are still looking for a long-term solution to their midfield situation.

The Premier League leaders are expected to bid again for Ecuadorian international in the summer, however, they are likely to face competition from several clubs including Liverpool and Manchester United.

Hence, Arsenal need to keep their options wide open and TeamTalk’s report says the North Londoners are still favourites to sign Tielemans on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Reinforcement

Arsenal have also been linked with a summer move for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice but would have to pay at least £80m for his services, having established himself as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League.

Tielemans is available for nothing as his contract will expire in June, so he would be a shrewd signing for Arsenal in the summer. He joined Leicester on loan in 2019 before making the move permanent later in July.

The 25-year-old, who is valued at £35.7m by Transfermarkt, has racked up 185 appearances for the Foxes, scoring 28 goals and providing 25 assists in the process.

Tielemans bagged the match winner as Leicester defeated Chelsea 1-0 to lift their first ever FA Cup title in 2021. This season, he has featured in 27 matches and made five goal contributions.

Read more: Report: Arsenal plotting swoop to sign in-form £35m star