Man Utd to hijack Arsenal’s move for Declan Rice

Manchester United are ready to do-battle with Arsenal over a deal to sign Declan Rice this summer with West Ham demanding at least £120m for the midfielder, according to talkSPORT.

Rice is expected to leave the Hammers at the end of the season and he’s been strongly linked with a move to London rivals Arsenal in recent months.

Mikel Arteta snapped-up Jorginho from Chelsea on deadline day last month but the Italian is only seen as a short-term stop gap to help maintain their title charge this season.

Arsenal are still in the market for a top class central midfielder to compete with Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka and widespread reports claim Rice is their top target. And talkSPORT says Rice is believed to favour a move to the Emirates to play under Arteta.

However, it looks like the Gunners will face plenty of competition as not only are Chelsea keen, but talkSPORT says Man Utd are also hoping to win the race to sign Rice in the summer.

Erik ten Hag is said to be keen on bolstering his midfield options at the end of the season. The Red Devils brought in Marcel Sabitzer from Bayern Munich on loan in January but want a long-term solution in the summer with Rice firmly on their radar.

The report says United already failed with a mega £100m bid for the England international last year and will revive their interest at the end of the season.

Record fee

However, the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United will need to pay a British record fee as talkSPORT says West Ham want at least £120m for their skipper.

“What would it take for a bid to be deemed successful in the next window? It is our understanding £120million, plus add-ons, would get him,” talkSPORT host White said. “We understand that Manchester United last summer bid £100m and didn’t get him. Chelsea, Arsenal and United are still in the frame. “That’s what it would take £120m, plus add-ons.”

No doubt West Ham will want to get a huge transfer fee but Rice will have just 12 months remaining on his contract in the summer so it’s highly unlikely Arsenal or Man Utd will be prepared to meet their £120m asking price.

Rice was an influential figure for England at the 2022 FIFA World Cup as they reached the quarter-finals of the competition, featuring in all the matches as they lost to 2018 champions France.

Since joining West Ham at youth level from Chelsea in 2015, the 24-year-old has gone to become a fan favourite at London Stadium. He has made over 150 appearances across all competition for the Hammers and scored seven goals in the process.

This season, he has racked up 27 appearances in all competitions and made four goal contributions as West Ham lie 16th in the Premier League table with 19 points.

