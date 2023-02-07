Manchester United predicted lineup vs Leeds United

Manchester United are set to welcome old rivals Leeds United at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

This game was initially scheduled back in September but the match was postponed due to the demise of Queen Elizabeth II and this fixture is now set to take place tomorrow.

The Red Devils have been enjoying a stellar time at home in recent weeks as they have managed to win 13 successive games in all competitions at the Theatre of Dreams and they will be looking to keep their winning streak going in this fixture.

On the other hand, Leeds have been enduring a disappointing campaign this term, sitting 17th in the league with 18 points from 20 games just ahead of the relegation zone on goal difference. Following a string of poor results in recent months, Jesse Marsch has been relieved of his duties just before this fixture and the Yorkshire club will now be coming into this game without a manager in charge.

Chris Armas, who oversaw Manchester United’s worst season in the history of the Premier League last season as the assistant of interim manager Ralf Rangnick, will now be Leeds’ interim boss for this encounter.

Expected Manchester United lineup against Leeds United

Manchester United will be without several key first-team members in this fixture due to injury and suspension issues. Donny van de Beek’s season is already over after sustaining a serious knee issue and Christian Eriksen is also set to remain sidelined for several months with an ankle problem.

Scott McTominay will miss out due to a muscle injury and Anthony Martial remains unfit to feature for Man Utd. Casemiro is suspended for the next three games after picking up a straight red card against Crystal Palace and summer signing Antony will also be sidelined with injury issues tomorrow. So, Ten Hag’s starting eleven could look like this:

David de Gea will keep hold of his place between the sticks. Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martínez are expected to be the centre-back pairing, while Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka will be deployed in the full-back positions.

Diogo Dalot has returned to full fitness after recovering from a hamstring issue and was among the substitutes in the last game against Palace. He could start once again on the bench in this fixture alongside Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof.

Marcel Sabitzer could be handed his full debut for the Red Devils after joining the club on loan on deadline day. He’ll come in to replace Casemiro while Fred is likely to start alongside the Austrian in the engine room.

Bruno Fernandes will continue in the advanced midfield position for Man Utd and on either side of the Portuguese could be Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho. Wout Weghorst is expected to lead the line once again for Manchester United amidst Anthony Martial’s continuous injury absence.