Chelsea fancied to beat Man Utd to Denzel Dumfries signing

According to Inter Live, Chelsea could beat Manchester United to the signing of Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries in the summer transfer window.

The Dutch star was touted for a Premier League move last month but neither Chelsea nor United made a genuine effort to sign him before the transfer deadline. It is now reported by Inter Live that Dumfries is set to leave Inter in the summer as the club need to balance their books.

The Milan giants require £54 million from outgoings and are hoping to receive at least £36 million from Dumfries’ exit. Chelsea, United and Bayern Munich are vigilant over the player but Inter Live claim that it is ‘very probable’ that the right-back will end up at Stamford Bridge.

Unlikely

Dumfries has been regularly tipped to join Chelsea in the last 18 months but a transfer seems unlikely after their decision to sign Malo Gusto from Lyon on a permanent deal. The Frenchman was signed last month before being loaned back to the French club until the summer.

The talented youngster is expected to provide back-up to Reece James at right-back next season while Cesar Azpilicueta heads for an exit. Hence, the London heavyweights may not make a move for Dumfries and we could say something similar for Bayern after their recent signing of Joao Cancelo.

Cancelo made a shock loan move to the German champions from Manchester City before the deadline and Bayern have an option to buy him. This leaves United as the more likely destination for Dumfries. The club could benefit from a player of his calibre under manager Erik ten Hag.

Diogo Dalot was a consistent starter when the season started but his injuries of late have allowed Aaron Wan-Bissaka to take his place in the right-back spot. Neither of them are attacking full-backs by nature and Dumfries could be the first-choice for the full-back position if he were to sign.