Barcelona ready to sell Arsenal and Man Utd target Ansu Fati

Barcelona are reportedly ready to let Ansu Fati leave if the Spaniard wants to move away from Camp Nou over the coming months amid growing interest from Man Utd and Arsenal, as per the Spanish outlet Sport.

The 20-year-old burst onto the scenes after displaying a string of impressive performances with the Catalan giants a few years ago. He was deemed one of the best young talents in world football and was thought to be the successor of Lionel Messi at Barcelona.

However, injury problems have restricted his development massively and he has been struggling to showcase his best since returning to action in recent months.

He has now found it difficult to break into Xavi Hernandez’s first eleven this season and hasn’t been impressive enough when he has been given the opportunity, which has made his future uncertain at the Catalan club.

According to the report by Sport, Barcelona need to sell some players in the summer to balance their books and Fati could be one who is shown the exit door, given he is not Xavi’s first choice option right now.

However, the report also says that the Blaugrana won’t force the 20-year-old out of the club and would only consider selling him if the player wants to move away in search of regular game-time.

Meanwhile, despite signing Wout Weghorst on loan to add depth to the attack last month, it has widely been suggested that Man Utd are pondering a move for a marquee striker next summer.

Fati could leave next summer

Harry Kane has been mentioned as a primary target for Erik ten Hag’s side. But, Victor Osimhen, Fati and Dusan Vlahovic’s names have also been suggested as potential targets.

Sports claims that Manchester United are ready to spend big to lure Fati to Old Trafford and Barcelona could accept a fee of around €100m (£89m) to sell the youngster.

However, a previous report stated that the Red Devils are set to face a stern challenge from Arsenal in signing Fati as the Premier League leaders are also plotting a swoop for the Spain international.

The Gunners are seemingly looking to strengthen their attack at the end of this season and have also been linked with Vlahovic and Osimhen in recent times.

Fati is still very young and has plenty of time on his side to steer his career back on the right track and reach his full potential. So, he could be a very good signing for Arsenal or Manchester United if either club could lure him to England this summer.

However, the reported £89m price tag could be a big stumbling block in getting this deal done as it is highly unlikely that the Gunners or the Red Devils would want to pay that sum to sign Fati – who has failed to showcase his best in recent months.

Man Utd and Arsenal will be looking to persuade Barcelona to lower their valuation if they decide to formalise their interest in signing the youngster at the end of this season.