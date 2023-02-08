Liverpool to battle Newcastle for Jude Bellingham in summer

Liverpool are set to battle Newcastle United for the signing of Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham in the summer transfer window, according to El Nacional.

The Reds are expected to be active at the end of the season as Jurgen Klopp looks to revamp the midfield which has brought him success during his time at the club.

Liverpool failed to add to their midfield options in the winter transfer window despite enduring a nightmare season. The Merseysiders languish down in 10th position in the table and have been eliminated from the Emirates FA Cup and Carabao Cup – which they won last term.

Klopp’s side could miss out on top-four as they sit 11 points behind fourth-placed Newcastle United. Their only hope for silverware this season is the UEFA Champions League, where they take on Real Madrid later this month in the last 16.

Liverpool are said to be ready to spend big in the summer to replace several ageing players such as skipper Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Fabinho. Fringe players such as Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are also expected to depart at the end of the season.

Several midfielders have been linked with a move to Liverpool including Teun Koopmeiners, Sofyan Amrabat, Matheus Nunes and N’Golo Kante but Klopp’s top priority in the summer is bringing in Bellingham.

Competition

According to El Nacional, Liverpool will not only face competition from Newcastle but Real Madrid are also interested in signing Bellingham – who has been a shinning star in the Bundesliga.

The 19-year-old was one the standout players for England at the 2022 FIFA World Cup scoring the Three Lions’ first goal at the tournament as they reached the quarter-finals, before losing to France.

Bellingham is leading Dortmund’s charge this season in the Bundesliga as they lie 3rd, just three points behind leaders and defending champions Bayern Munich. He has four goals and four assists in 18 league games this season.

In total, the highly-rated midfielder has racked up 25 appearances and made 15 goal contributions in all competitions for Dortmund.

If Liverpool fail to qualify for next season’s Champions League, Newcastle United or Real Madrid could beat them to his signature with the Magpies keen on bringing in a marquee signing in the summer.

Bellingham is valued at around £98m by Transfermarkt, however Dortmund could demand a higher transfer fee if they are to sell one of their prized asset at the end of the season.

