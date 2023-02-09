Manchester United eye summer move for Randal Kolo Muani

Manchester United are interested in signing France forward Randal Kolo Muani from Eintracht Frankfurt but will need to pay at least £88.7m (€100m), according to L’Equipe.

The newspaper claims the Bundesliga club are willing to listen to offers for the 24-year-old but will want a huge fee following his impressive display at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He helped France reach the final in Qatar, only to lose to Argentina on 4-2 penalties after a thrilling 3-3 draw.

Muani scored one goal in three matches for Les Bleus and has provided 14 goals and 14 assists in 28 games for Frankfurt this season. This has seen his price tag rise dramatically as clubs begin to show interest in acquiring his services at the end of the season.

He was first linked with a move to the Red Devils in the January transfer window but Erik ten Hag opted to sign Wout Weghorst on loan from Burnley until the end of the season, however, United are expected to return to the market for a proven goal scorer in the summer.

Man Utd have been linked with a move for several of strikers including Dusan Vlahovic, Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen, Alvaro Morata, Gonçalo Ramos and Tammy Abraham as they look to solve their goal scoring issue.

Weghorst is yet to hit the ground running and his signing is seen as a stop-gap option with a renowned striker lined-up in the summer.

Marcus Rashford has been outstanding this season, scoring 20 goals and registering eight assists in 33 appearances for Man Utd in all competitions, however, Ten Hag wants to bolster his attacking department.

Quality striker

Muani may not attract the same attention as the likes of Kane, Osimhen and Morata but his goal scoring numbers are impressive for a young and upcoming striker, and it hasn’t gone unnoticed at Old Trafford.

According to L’Equipe, Manchester United are believed to be admirers of the France international but Frankfurt will demand around £88.7m (€100m) for Muani. Ten Hag’s love for hungry and talented young players could force the club to meet Frankfurt’s asking price in bid to complete the deal this summer.

Man Utd are expected to be busy in the summer transfer window with the club ready to spend big to bring in quality players in their quest to compete competitively both in the Premier League and Champions League.

