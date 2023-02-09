Liverpool eye move for Napoli star Piotr Zielinski

Liverpool are reportedly contemplating a swoop for Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski, as per the Italian outlet Il Mattino.

The 28-year-old has been enjoying a stellar campaign at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona this term, scoring three goals and notching up six assists in 21 Serie A appearances.

Luciano Spaletti’s side are currently sitting at the top of the table with 56 points from 21 games, 13 points ahead of second-placed Inter Milan. They are on course to overcome their 33 years of league title drought this season and the Polish international has been an integral part of their success so far this term.

According to the report by Il Mattino, Zielinski has entered the final 18 months of his current contract with Napoli and talks regarding a new deal have already taken place between the two parties.

However, the report claims that the Azzurri president Aurelio De Laurentiis is currently looking to trim down the wage bill and has asked the midfielder to take a pay cut. Zielinski earns £3m per annum at the moment and has been offered a new deal worth around £2m per year. But, he hasn’t agreed on this proposal yet.

Zielinski to Liverpool

The report further states that Liverpool are waiting in the wings to take advantage of the midfielder’s current situation and could look to sign him over the coming months if he doesn’t sign an extension with Spaletti’s side. But, they are set to face competition from the Merseyside rivals Everton in getting this deal done as the Toffees are also eyeing a move for Zielinski.

It has widely been suggested that Liverpool are exploring the possibility of strengthening their midfield department at the end of this season and Zielinski – valued at around £35m by Transfermarkt – could be a very good acquisition if he were to join the club.

The 28-year-old can play multiple positions across the midfield. He is technically sound, can create chances for the attackers, has an eye for scoring goals and is also dynamic enough to press the opposition higher up the field. So, he possesses almost every attribute to play in Jurgen Klopp’s system.

Therefore, it is going to be interesting to see whether Liverpool will formalise their interest in signing the Poland international should he decides to leave Napoli in the summer.