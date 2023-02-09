Arsenal and Man Utd in contact with Ansu Fati’s agent

According to Cadena COPE, Arsenal and Manchester United have spoken with the representative of Barcelona attacker Ansu Fati over a possible transfer.

The 20-year-old has been linked with a surprise move away from Barcelona over the past few days and it is now reported by Cadena COPE that Arsenal and United have called his agent Jorge Mendes.

The Premier League duo have enquired over a possible summer deal for the Spanish wonderkid, who has managed just seven league starts since the beginning of the current season.

Talent

Fati is one of Barcelona’s most-prized assets in the first-team squad but he has lost his place in the starting line-up this season. Gavi has recently been starting over him on the left wing.

Should this continue for the rest of the campaign, the Spaniard could be forced to consider his options as he would not want to waste the developmental phase of his career on the bench.

According to a recent report, Fati could be available for £89 million during the next transfer window and it is left to be seen whether Arsenal or United are ready to spend big on him.

Fati’s progress was affected by long-term injuries in the last two seasons but he seems to have overcome them. The youngster has stayed unscathed throughout the current campaign.

He already has the talent to become a world-beater but Barcelona could be forced to cash in on him this summer after being told to reduce their wage bill by £177 million by La Liga.

This could lead to big-name departures and Fati could certainly be one of those. Arsenal and United currently have Gabriel Martinelli and Marcus Rashford as regulars on the left side of attack.

The duo have been fantastic in their respective roles but Fati could still join one of them this summer. The youngster is highly-rated and they may not get a better chance of signing him.

The Spaniard has the potential to develop into an elite striker, having played there for Barcelona.