Man Utd eye summer move for Tammy Abraham

Manchester United may launch a move to sign AS Roma striker Tammy Abraham if they miss out on their first-choice striker target in the summer transfer window, according to The Telegraph.

The Red Devils are desperate to reinforce their attacking options at the end of the season despite bringing in Netherlands striker Wout Weghorst from Burnley on loan in the January transfer window.

Weghorst has made a decent start to his United career, scoring one goal in seven games across all competitions, however, the club is expected to spend big in the summer on a proven goal-scorer.

Man Utd been linked with several strikers including Victor Osimhen, Harry Kane, Dusan Vlahovic, Alvaro Morata, Gonçalo Ramos and but Abraham could represent a cheaper option.

According to The Telegraph, signing a top striker is United’s priority and are weighing up whether to move for Kane or Osimhen in the summer. Both strikers have earned a reputation as one of the most deadly goal poachers in the world.

Kane is Spurs’ all-time record scorer and enters the final year of his contract in June, so Man Utd could test the waters with a huge offer in a bid to lure the the 29-year-old to Old Trafford.

Osimhen could cost Man Utd at least £89.7m (€100m) to get a deal done this summer following his impressive goal scoring exploits this season. The Nigeria international has bagged 15 goals in 20 matches in all competitions as Napoli lie top of the Serie A table.

Alternative option

If United fail to land the likes of Kane or Osimhen in the summer, then Abraham, who is valued at £40m by Transfermarkt, could be a shrewd alternative option for Ten Hag’s side.

Abraham was first linked with a move to Man Utd last month but a deal couldn’t materialise due to tight funds, having spent big last summer but they could renew their interest at the end of the season.

The England international has been a key cog for Roma since joining them in 2021. He has featured in 81 games, scored 34 goals and provided 10 assists as he helped the Giallorossi win their first major European title in more than 60 years with a win over Feyenoord last season.

This term, he has racked up 28 appearances and made 12 goal contributions in all competitions as Roma sit 3rd in the Serie A table with 40 points, just three points behind second-placed Inter Milan.

