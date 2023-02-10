Arsenal eye swoop for Edson Alvarez in summer

Arsenal are ready to battle Liverpool for the signing of Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez in the summer transfer window, according to Ben Jacobs on Caught Offside.

Mikel Arteta is planning to freshen up his midfield options at the end of the season and has identified the 25-year-old as an ideal fit for the club – who lie top of the Premier League table, five points above Manchester City.

The Gunners were linked with several midfielders in the winter transfer window, including Brighton ace Moises Caicedo. The South Coast club rejected two late bids worth at least £70m from Arsenal.

The north Londoners ended up signing Jorginho from Chelsea on deadline day but the Italy international is seen a short-term option in midfield following a long-term injury to Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny last month.

Arsenal’s no.1 transfer target is reportedly West Ham’s Declan Rice, however, with a host of other English clubs also interested in signing him, they need to keep their options wide open.

Arteta’s side have also been credited with an interest in Youri Tielemans and Sergei Milinkovic-Savic, who could represent a cheaper options due to their willingness to leave Leicester City and Lazio at the end of the season.

Competition

However, it appears Arsenal have another target in mind as journalist Ben Jacobs claims the Gunners have now joined Liverpool in the hunt to sign Alvarez at the end of the season.

Jurgen Klopp is also looking to overhaul his midfield in the summer and Alvarez is one of several players reportedly on Liverpool’s radar. However, Arsenal and Liverpool will face further competition as the report says Newcastle are also keen.

Chelsea were said to be close to signing the Mexico international in the summer but the deal collapsed. According to renowned sports journalist Ben Jacobs, Arsenal wanted to bring in Alvarez last month but Ajax didn’t want to do business in the middle of the season.

“Edson Alvarez is another name who could be on the move this summer,” Jacobs said. “Chelsea came close to signing the Ajax midfielder last summer, but the club refused a move despite Alvarez pushing for it. Todd Boehly did tell Alvarez at the time he’d be back, but never returned. “This is understandable given a new recruitment team came in and the club became obsessed with Enzo Fernandez. Plus, Denis Zakaria impressed before his injury and will return to full fitness soon.” “Arsenal considered Alvarez in January to a degree, but it became quickly clear Ajax didn’t want to do mid-season business. Liverpool have looked at Alvarez and Newcastle are another club to have him at least loosely on their radar.”

Alvarez, who is valued at £31m by Transfermarkt, has made 26 appearances in all competitions, scored one goal and registered two assists for Ajax this season.

Read more: Arsenal & Man Utd in talks with agent to sign £89m international star – report