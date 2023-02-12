[Teams] Leeds vs Man Utd: Confirmed line-ups from Elland Road

Manchester United will be looking to climb into second place with a win over Leeds United at Elland Road this afternoon.

Erik ten Hag has made three changes from the side that drew 2-2 in the reverse fixture against Leeds at Old Trafford on Wednesday night. Number one goalkeeper David De Gea starts once again between the sticks but United have reshuffled their back four.

Raphael Varane is dropped to the bench while Lisandro Martinez also loses his place in the starting eleven. Harry Magure is handed a recall as he starts alongside Luke Shaw in the middle of the Man Utd defence this afternoon. Tyrell Malacia is recalled to start at left-back while Diogo Dalot keeps his place at right-back ahead of Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Casemiro serves the second game of his three-match suspension so January loan signing Marcel Sabitzer keeps his place having made his full debut in midweek following his arrival from Bayern Munich on deadline day last month. Fred also keeps his place with Scott McTominay and Christian Eriksen still unavailable due to injury.

Bruno Fernandes starts once again for Manchester United and he’ll be looking to be the creative hub for the visitors this afternoon. Marcus Rashford will be desperate to continue his excellent goal-scoring form having found the net once again on Wednesday night.

Wout Weghorst leads the line up front for United while Jadon Sancho is handed his first start of 2023 after coming off the bench to equalise for Man Utd in midweek. Garnacho drops to the bench with Antony still ruled out.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Leeds

Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Wober, Firpo; Adams, McKennie; Summerville, Harrison, Gnonto; Bamford.

Subs: Robles, Monteiro, Mullen, Kristensen, Gyabi, Greenwood, Aaronson, Joseph, Georginio.

Man Utd

De Gea; Dalot, Maguire, Shaw, Malacia; Fred, Sabitzer; Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst.

Subs: Heaton, Lindelof, Martinez, Varane, Wan-Bissaka, Pellistri, Iqbal, Elanga, Garnacho.