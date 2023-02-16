Arsenal eye shock swoop to sign Man Utd’s Marcus Rashford

Arsenal are monitoring Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford ahead of a potential move in the summer transfer window amid continued uncertainty over his contract, according to Football Insider.

A one-year deal extension was triggered to keep Rashford at Old Trafford until 2024, however, several clubs including the Gunners are interested in signing him at the end of the season.

The online news portal claims Mikel Arteta is a big admirer of the England International and is keen on bringing him to the Emirates Stadium to bolster his attacking options.

Injuries to some forward players such as Gabriel Jesus, Emile Smith Rowe and Reiss Nelson prompted Arsenal to sign a forward in January to beef up the squad for the second half of the season. The club sealed a move for Leandro Trossard from Brighton last month but they are still active in the transfer market for another forward.

Eddie Nketiah’s recent form is a worry and has affected Arsenal – who have dropped from the top of the Premier League table to second after losing 3-1 at home to Manchester City on Wednesday with Nketiah missing two excellent chances.

Nketiah has scored only four goals since the turn of the year with his last goal coming against Manchester United in their 3-2 win on January 22. He has been a shadow of himself in the last few games and this has coincided with the club’s poor run of form.

Reinforcement

Arsenal are now eyeing an ambitious move for Rashford, but according to Football Insider, Manchester United have no intention of selling the forward following his inspired displays this season, scoring 21 goals and registering eight assists in 34 appearances across all competitions.

Rahsford, who is valued at around £<49m by Transfermarkt, is one of the most in-form forwards since the resumption of domestic football after the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Englishman banged in his 13th goal in 15 games since the global showpiece in Sunday’s 2-0 win against Leeds, scoring more than any other player in Europe in that time.

Arsenal have been linked with several forwards including Serie A duo Tammy Abraham and Lautaro Martinez, however a move for Rashford has been identified as an ideal fit for the club.

The Red Devils’ unwillingness to part ways with Rashford means the North Londoners have to bide their time and wait patiently or will have to make a huge offer to convince their Premier League rivals into selling this summer.

