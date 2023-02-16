[Teams] Barcelona vs Man Utd: Confirmed line-ups for Europa League tie

Manchester United take on Barcelona at the Camp Nou this evening in the first leg of their Europa League play-off tie.

Erik ten Hag has named a strong side for the game with number one goalkeeper David de Gea keeping his place in goal. Aaron Wan-Bissaka comes in at right-back with Diogo Dalot dropping to the bench while Rpahael Varane is recalled to start at the heart of defence.

Luke Shaw is selected to start alongside Varane in the absence of the suspended Lisandro Martinez so Tyrell Malacia keeps his place at left-back. Casemiro returns as his ban only applies in domestic games. The Brazilian international replaces Marcel Sabitzer, as the Austrian is suspended after collecting three yellow cards for Bayern Munich.

Fred keeps his place in midfield for Man Utd while Bruno Fernandes also starts once again with the Portuguese wearing the captains armband tonight. Marcus Rashford will be looking to continue his excellent form in front of goal as he starts on the left wing.

Wout Weghorst leads the line up front for Manchester United once again while Jadon Sancho keeps his place on the right flank. That means Garnacho has to settle for a place among the substitutes tonight.

As for Barcelona, Robert Lewandowski is the dangerman up front while Raphinha supports the Polish hitman. Frenkie de Jong starts in midfield along with Franck Kessie and Pedri while Gavi also starts for the Spaniards.

Jordi Alba lines-up at left-back while Marcos Alonso also gets the nod. Ter Stegen starts in goal with the likes of Ansu Fati, Ferran Torres and Andreas Christensen on the bench.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Barcelona

Ter Stegan, Kounde, Araujo, Alonso, Alba, Pedri, De Jong, Kessie, Raphinha, Gavi, Lewandowski

Subs: Pena, Tenas, Fati, Torres, Christensen, Roberto, Garcia, Balde, Casado, Torre, Alarcon

Man Utd

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Shaw, Malacia, Casemiro, Fred, Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford, Weghorst

Subs: Heaton, Butland, Lindelof, Maguire, Dalot, Pellistri, Elanga, Garnacho, Iqbal, Mainoo