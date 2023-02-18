Arsenal and Liverpool eye summer move for Jesper Lindstrom

Arsenal and Liverpool have expressed interest in signing Eintracht Frankfurt forward Jesper Lindstrom in the summer transfer window, according to Sport1 via via Inside Futbol.

The German broadcaster claims Lindstrom is open to making a move to the Premier League at the end of next season and this could pave the way for both clubs to make a move.

The 22-year-old is one of the rising stars of the Bundesliga and is starting to catch the eye across Europe following his inspired performances for Frankfurt this term.

He has made 13 goal contributions in 27 appearances for his side as they sit in 6th position in the league table with 35 points, just two points behind fourth-placed Freiburg.

The Denmark international, who is capable of playing on either wing and as well as a forward, was first linked with Arsenal last month but any proposed move fell through. However, the Gunners have revived their interest and could make a formal move at the end of the season.

Lindstrom began his playing career at Tåstrup B.70 in Denmark before moving to Brondby academy at the U-13 level. He made his long-awaited debut for the club at age 18 in 2018. He bagged 15 goals and provided 15 assists for Brondby in 65 games earning him a move to Germany.

Prior to his move to Frankfurt, several clubs showed interest but he opted to move to the Bundesliga to continue his playing career.

Provide depth

Both Arsenal and Liverpool are looking to bolster their squads for next season and have identified Lindstrom as a serious target ahead of the summer window.

According to Sport1, via Inside Futbol, the lure of the Premier League and Lindstrom’s desire to compete with the best players could be play a key role in his decision making.

The Danish forward’s stock has risen since joining Frankfurt where he racked up five goals and five assists in 29 appearances, clinching the league’s Rookie of the Year award at the end of last season.

At international level, Lindstrom has five caps since making his debut in November 2020, even though he is yet to command a starting a berth in the team and a move to the Premier League could help him stake a claim in the senior national set-up.

Lindstrom, who is valued at around £25m by Transfermarkt, has three-years left on his current contract with the German club but there is a huge possibility of a transfer happening at the end of the season with his future at the club up in the air.

