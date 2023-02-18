[Teams] Aston Villa vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups from Villa Park

Arsenal will be looking regain top spot in the Premier League table when they take on Aston Villa at Villa Park this lunchtime.

The Gunners have been sensational for much of the season but the wheels have fallen off slightly in recent weeks. They’ve collected just one point from a possible nine following Wednesday night’s defeat to Manchester City and now trail the defending champions on goal difference.

Mikel Arteta will be desperate to get back on track with a win today and the Spaniard has made two changes from the side that lost at the Emirates Stadium in midweek.

Takehiro Tomiyasu was at fault for gifting Man City the opening goal in midweek and the Japanese international drops to the bench today with Ben White recalled to start at right-back.

Aaron Ramsdale starts between the sticks once again while Oleksandr Zinchenko plays at left-back meaning Kieran Tierney has to settle for a place on the bench once again for the Gunners.

Gabriel was also culpable for City’s second goal but the Brazilian retains his place alongside William Saliba at the heart of Arsenal’s back four.

Thomas Partey missed the huge game on Wednesday night with a muscle issue and he’s not fit enough to return today so Jorginho retains his place in midfield alongside Granit Xhaka.

Martin Odegaard occupies the attacking midfield position for Arsenal with Bukayo Saka once again starting on the right flank having scored from the penalty spot in midweek.

Eddie Nketiah continues to lead the line up front in the continued absence of Gabriel Jesus while Leandro Trossard is recalled to start on the left side of attack. Gabriel Martinelli drops to the bench where he’s joined by Emile Smith Rowe – who’s back from injury.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Aston Villa

Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Moreno; Kamara, Luiz, McGinn; Buendia, Watkins, Coutinho

Subs: Sinisalo, Traore, Chambers, Young, Duran, Digne, Dendoncker, Bailey, Ramsey.

Arsenal

Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Jorginho, Xhaka, Odegaard; Saka, Nketiah, Trossard.

Subs: Turner, Tierney, Smith Rowe, Martinelli, Kiwior, Holding, Tomiyasu, Vieira, Nelson.