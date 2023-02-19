Man Utd line up transfer move for Illan Meslier

Manchester United have set their sights on signing Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier in the summer transfer window as a possible replacement for David de Gea, according to the Sun.

The newspaper claims the Reds Devils are ready to keep De Gea at Old Trafford and are working towards a a new contract, however, they have identified Meslier as the future No.1 shot-stopper for the club in the coming seasons.

De Gea’s contract with Man Utd will expire in the summer and he was not part of the group the club offered a one-year contract extension to in December. Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw, Diogo Dalot, and Fred all penned a one-year extension late last year but United want De Gea to accept a pay reduction.

De Gea has featured in over 500 games for the club, winning the Premier League title in his debut season and going on to clinch a handful of domestic titles as well as the UEFA Europa League under Jose Mourinho.

He beat club legend Cristiano Ronaldo last season to win the club’s Players’ Player award, making 46 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils and keeping 10 clean sheets in the process.

This season, he is arguably one of United’s best players contributing to the team’s impressive results both in the Premier League as well as in Europe. He has kept 14 clean sheets in 33 matches for Erik ten Hag’s side this season.

Reinforcement

Man Utd brought in England international Jack Butland from Crystal Palace on a short-term deal in January, however, he is yet to make an appearance for the club.

Ten Hag is keen on bolstering his goalkeeping department and believes Meslier’s experience and form in the Premier League could help his team in the long run.

According to the Sun, Leeds United would be forced to sell the Frenchman if they are relegated from the Premier League at the end of the season.

Dean Henderson is expected to return from his loan at Nottingham Forest in the summer, however, with his quest to become England’s No.1 goalkeeper in the future, he could leave to join a club for more playing time.

Meslier has cemented himself as Leeds’ No.1 shot-stopper after initially struggling and serving as back-up to Kiko Casilla and competing with Kamil Miazek for a place among the substitutes.

The 22-year-old, who is valued at £19m by Transfermarkt, has made 26 appearances in all competitions for Leeds this season and he’d be an exciting long-term signing if Man Utd could get a deal agreed,

