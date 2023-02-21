Man Utd interested in signing Djordje Petrovic

Manchester United are keeping tabs on New England Revolution goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic ahead of a possible summer move, according to renowned sports journalist Tom Bogert.

The Red Devils are in the market for a shot-stopper amid uncertainty over David de Gea’s future at the club – with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.

De Gea was signed by Sir Alex Ferguson and has gone on to make over 500 appearances for the club. He played a key role in helping Man Utd win their last Premier League title in his debut season.

He became the first player to be crowned Manchester United’s Player of the Year for a third successive season following his inspired displays and was named the club’s Players’ Player last season. De Gea made an impressive 46 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils and kept 10 clean sheets.

He has continued his fine form this term, helping Man United reach the Carabao Cup final and advancing to the next round of the Emirates FA Cup. He has racked up 34 appearances for United across all competitions and kept 15 clean sheets.

United are said to be ready to offer the Spain international a new contract before the end of the season but want him to take a pay cut. It remains to be seen if a deal will be agreed but United have seemingly identified Petrovic as a transfer target.

Journalist Tom Boger claims no contact has been made between the clubs for the transfer of the Serbia international yet but the Premier League club are heavily scouting him this season.

Reinforcement

Man Utd have been linked with several goalkeepers recently including Premier League duo Jordan Pickford and Illan Meslier as well as FC Porto’s Diogo Costa.

According to Tom Boger, Erik ten Hag wants to bolster his goalkeeping options and has now identified Petrovic as a possible target ahead of the summer window.

The Serbian, who is valued at just £2.2m by Transfermarkt, has been one of the standout goalkeepers in Major League Soccer since joining New England Revolution in 2022.

The 6ft 4inch stopper has two caps for Serbia so far and ten Hag could be eyeing him as a potential back-up for De Gea next season, if the Spaniard commits his future to the club.

