Man Utd express interest in signing Nabil Fekir

Manchester United have set their sights on signing Nabil Fekir from Real Betis in the summer transfer window, according to Fichajes.

The online news portal claims Erik ten Hag wants someone who can rotate with Bruno Fernandes in the No.10 role at Man Utd and Fekir has been identified as a possible target.

Fernandes has impressed at Old Trafford since moving from Sporting Lisbon in 2020, scoring incredible 57 goals and registering 48 assists in 162 appearances.

Last season, he struggled for consistency together with the rest of the team as they finished out of the top four. However, the Portuguese is one of the most consistent performers for the Red Devils this season and has rediscovered his form under new manager Ten Hag.

The 28-year-old has played the full 90 minutes in all but one Premier League game, which he missed due to suspension. In total, he has racked up 36 matches in all competitions so far, scoring seven times and providing eight assists in the process.

Man Utd brought in Marcel Sabitzer from Bayern Munich on January transfer deadline day to bolster their midfield options after Christian Eriksen was ruled out until at least late April due to an ankle injury. However, they are still in the market for a midfielder and it appears Fekir has emerged as a target.

Provide depth

According to Fichajes, Real Betis will accept an offer of £26.4m (€30m) for the services of Fekir in the summer and this could represent a cheap option if United could get the deal done.

Man Utd are believed to face stiff competition from fellow Premier League rivals Newcastle United and Leicester City for his signature as both sides look to add quality players to their squad for next season.

The France international was first linked with a move to England back in 2018 but his proposed move to Liverpool collapsed at the last moment and ended up moving to Spain.

Since joining the La Liga side, he has been one of the most consistent performers for the club in the past few seasons, clocking up 137 appearances, scoring 28 goals, and providing 26 assists.

Last season, Fekir inspired Betis to clinch the Copa del Rey for the first time in 17 years after a thrilling penalty shoot-our win over Valencia following a 1-1 draw.

This season, he has made nine goal contributions in 19 appearances for Real Betis as they lie 5th in the La Liga table with 37 points, just four points behind fourth-placed Atletico Madrid for a place in next season’s Champions League.

