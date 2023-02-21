Liverpool target Zielinski could leave Napoli next summer

Liverpool target Piotr Zielinski could reportedly leave Napoli at the end of this season, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Polish international has been enjoying a brilliant campaign at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona this term, scoring six goals and notching up eight assists in 30 appearances in all competitions.

He has been an integral part of Luciano Spaletti’s side’s first eleven, who are currently at the top of Serie A with 62 points from 23 games, 15 points ahead of second-placed Inter Milan.

The midfielder – valued at around £35m by Transfermarkt – has entered the final 18 months of his current contract and is yet to renew his deal with the Azzurri. So, his long-term future is currently uncertain at Napoli and it has previously been reported that Liverpool are looking to take advantage of this situation and sign the midfielder in order to address their midfield issues.

Writing on Caught offside, Romano has now claimed that Liverpool have been following Zielinski for a very long time and have revived their interest in signing him.

Zielinski to Liverpool

The journalist further states that Napoli are currently focused on winning the Scudetto and achieving success in the Champions League. So, they have postponed any transfer planning, contract talks and negotiations regarding outgoings until the end of this season.

However, Romano expects Zielinski to be moving away from the club following the conclusion of this season in order to take a new challenge in his career.

Romano said:

“Liverpool have been linked with Piotr Zielinski for a long time, since 2013 I think. We’re seeing those links again. It’s almost impossible for agents, players or directors to discuss players’ futures with Napoli as they are 101% focused on the final part of the season. “There is no interest in talks, contracts, or transfer plans. They have Serie A to win, they have the Champions League to focus on, and nothing is decided. Still, my personal feeling is that Zielinski in the summer will have a good chance to leave.”

The midfielder can play multiple positions across the middle of the park. He can create chances for the forward players, is dynamic enough to press the opposition higher up the field, is comfortable with both feet and also can chip in with some important goals.

With Liverpool looking to strengthen their engine room in the summer, Zielinski would be a very good acquisition if they manage to secure the 28-year-old’s signature.

However, it remains to be seen whether the Reds will formalise their interest in purchasing the Polish international if he doesn’t sign an extension with Napoli over the coming months.