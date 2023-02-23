Arsenal in battle to sign Ivan Fresneda in summer

Arsenal are set to rival three clubs for the signing of Real Valladolid right-back Ivan Fresneda in the summer transfer window, according to Standard.

The newspaper claims Borussia Dortmund, Juventus, and Newcastle United are interested in signing the 18-year-old, who has been one of the standout players in La Liga this term.

The Gunners were first linked with a move for Fresneda in the winter transfer window but they decided against making any concrete offer. However, Mikel Arteta is keen on bringing in the highly-rated youngster at the end of the season.

Cedric Soares joined Fulham on loan for the rest of the season, leaving a gap at the right-back position which has been filled by Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu.

The Portuguese, who reunited with Marco Silva after the pair previously worked together at Sporting Lisbon, racked up 59 appearances for Arsenal in all competitions since joining from Southampton.

At the international level, Cedric has made 34 appearances for Portugal and was part of his country’s EURO 2016 winning squad.

For the past few seasons, he struggled to command a starting berth at Arsenal and this season he featured in only four games in all competitions before making the switch to Craven Cottage.

Provide depth

Arsenal have been linked with several right-backs but are determined to get a deal done for Fresneda. According to the Evening Standard, he has a release clause of £26.5m in his contract and Real Valladolid will hope to spark a bidding war.

Fresneda’s potential and ability to defend with maturity beyond his young age has caught the eye of Arteta. He has produced several Man of the Match displays for Valladolid this season, making 13 appearances across all competitions.

Arsenal signed experienced duo Leandro Trossard and Jorginho last month to bolster their squad, however, the club will look to invest in young and hungry talents who have high ceilings and Fresneda fits the bill.

With all four clubs frontrunners for Fresneda’s signature, the North Londoners would have to act fast to secure the deal and is increasingly looking like they will have to pay more than his release clause to get him at the end of the season.

