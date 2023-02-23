Arsenal have already sounded out interest in Rasmus Hojlund

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Arsenal have already sounded out interest in signing Atalanta striker Rasmus Højlund.

The 20-year-old has been impressive in his debut season for Atalanta. He has scored 7 goals and provided 2 assists from 21 games. 7 of those goal involvements have come in 2023.

Arsenal were recently reported to have scouted Højlund against Lazio and Sport claim that the Gunners have sounded out interest in signing him ahead of next season.

However, the London giants could face a transfer war with Real Madrid. Madrid plan to target the Dane if they fail to sign Dusan Vlahovic from Juventus this summer.

Atalanta have set an asking price of £44 million for the talented striker.

Talent

Arsenal are well covered in the centre-forward department with Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah this season but we have seen them struggle in the league after the former’s long-term injury.

Hence, manager Mikel Arteta may want another quality young striker in the squad ahead of next season. Højlund could be targeted, having already impressed with his overall performances.

The 20-year-old has a familiar resemblance to Manchester City’s Erling Braut Haaland with his playing style. He is a left-footed striker, who is gifted with pace and has an aerial presence.

The youngster also likes to compete for duels and has the traits to become a top-class marksman in future. If Arsenal were to sign him, they have a big decision to make on Folarin Balogun.

Balogun has sparkled in his temporary stint at Stade de Reims this season with 16 goals and 2 assists. He has been one of Ligue 1’s leading strikers and his future will be interesting to watch.

The Arsenal academy graduate could be loaned out again or sold this summer. If Arteta plans to keep him as well as sign Højlund, Eddie Nketiah could be the one to leave the London giants.