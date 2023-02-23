[Teams] Man Utd vs Barcelona: Confirmed line-ups from Old Trafford

Manchester United take on Barcelona at Old Trafford tonight in the second leg of their Europa League play-off tie.

United brought home a very useful 2-2 draw from the first leg in Spain so they’ll be looking to get the job done on home soil this evening.

Erik ten Hag has started number one goalkeeper David De Gea between the sticks once again while Aaron Wan-Bissaka is recalled to start at right-back meaning Diogo Dalot drops to the bench. Luke Shaw keeps his place at left-back ahead of Tyrell Malacia.

Raphael Varane is recalled to start in the heart of Man Utd’s defence and the Frenchman is joined by Lisandro Martinez. Victor Lindelof has to settle for a place on the substitutes bench along with Harry Maguire.

Casemiro returns from domestic suspension to start in midfield. The Brazilian international is paired with Fred so Marcel Sabitzer drops out to join Scott McTominay on the Man Utd bench this evening.

Bruno Fernandes keeps his place in the Man Utd line-ups as the Portuguese international starts in the advanced attacking midfield role. Jadon Sancho is recalled to start on the right wing so Garnacho makes way.

Marcus Rashford will be looking to continue his excellent form after scoring two more goals during the win over Leicester City at the weekend. The England international starts from the left wing tonight so Wout Weghorst leads the line up front.

As for Barcelona, Robert Lewandowski is the dangerman up front and he’s supported by former Leeds United star Raphinha.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Man Utd

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Fred, Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford, Weghorst

Subs: Heaton, Lindelof, Maguire, Malacia, Sabitzer, Dalot, Antony, Pellistri, Elanga, McTominay, Garnacho, Mainoo

Barcelona

Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Balde; Kessie, de Jong, Busquets; Raphinha, Roberto, Lewandowski

Subs: Pena, Tenas, Fati, Torres, Alonso, Alba, Garcia, Casado, Torres