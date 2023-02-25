Man Utd set to compete with Arsenal for Gabri Veiga

According to AS (via SportWitness), Manchester United and Arsenal are tracking the performances of Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga.

The 20-year-old has had an impressive breakout season for the Spanish outfit. He has scored 6 goals and provided 2 assists from 23 appearances in all competitions.

As per AS, his displays have impressed United and Arsenal who are continuing to monitor him. It is added that Vigo will find it hard to keep their asset beyond the summer.

The Spanish Under-21 international currently has a contract until the summer of 2026 and the report claims that Vigo are hoping to receive a club-record fee of £26 million.

Potential

Veiga has operated from the central and attacking midfield positions for Vigo. He has been a key figure for the club in their push to avoid relegation from the Spanish top-flight.

Regardless of how the season ends for Vigo, the 20-year-old is set to attract transfer interest. Both United and Arsenal could be keen on bringing him to the Premier League.

United started the season with Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes as their creative midfielders. Eriksen’s injury saw the club sign Marcel Sabitzer on loan in January.

The Austrian has yet to make a notable contribution in the final third and United could be tempted to bring in a young midfielder with potential in the next transfer window.

Veiga could be a possible candidate for the role. Meanwhile, Arsenal can’t be ignored in the race as they have focused on signing emerging players in the last few seasons.

They have Fabio Vieira with similar qualities to Veiga but could still be interested in signing the Spaniard as they look to add more depth and competition in the squad.

Vigo will be hoping for a bidding war between the Premier League heavyweights for Veiga during the summer such that they can receive a transfer fee close to their valuation.