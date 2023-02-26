Man Utd interested in signing Jeremie Frimpong in summer

Manchester United have set their sights on signing Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong in the summer transfer window, according to Football Insider.

Erik ten Hag is keen on bringing in a quality right-back to provide competition to Diogo Dalot – who has been excellent this season for the Red Devils. The Portugal international has been a regular for United, racking up 27 appearances and making four goal contributions in all competitions.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who was frozen out of the first team at the start of the season – has also been impressive when called upon by Ten Hag. The former Crystal Palace right-back has made 17 appearances and registered one assist so far across all competitions.

Despite the resurgence of Wan-Bissaka, United are still in the market for a right-back and have identified Frimpong as a potential target, according to Football Insider.

The online news portal claims Frimpong is valued by Leverkusen at between £40-50m, however, it is believed that a deal can be done at £30-35m.

Man Utd were linked with Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries in the winter transfer window but no concrete offer was made, however, they are expected to face competition for his signature, hence the need to keep their options wide open.

Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard have also been linked with a move to Old Trafford but Man United will face fierce competition from several clubs for his signature with Chelsea, Barcelona, and Inter Milan also interested.

Reinforcement

Frimpong has been regarded as one of the best right-backs in the Bundesliga since joining Bayer Leverkusen from Celtic in 2021. He helped the Hoops to clinch a domestic treble in the 2019/20 season.

At Leverkusen, the 22-year-old has made a total of 76 appearances, scored seven goals, and provided 16 assists in all competitions, helping them secure Champions League football last season.

This season, the Netherlands international has featured consistently for Leverkusen across all competitions, appearing in 29 matches and making 12 goal contributions.

According to Football Insider, Frimpong is happy in Germany but he is keen to join an English giant playing in the Champions League, and Man Utd are in pole position to finish in the top four.

He has two years left on his current contract with Leverkusen and a tempting offer could lure the club into selling at the end of the season.

