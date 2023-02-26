Jurgen Klopp wants Liverpool to sign Nicolo Barella

According to Italian website Calciomercato, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has identified Inter Milan star Nicolo Barella as among his midfield targets.

Klopp has publicly confirmed that there will be changes at the end of the season. One of Liverpool’s prime targets for the next transfer window could be a marquee midfielder.

As per Calciomercato, Klopp has made up a three-man shortlist for the position. Barella is one of the top names on his radar along with Jude Bellingham and Moises Caicedo.

The report adds that the German has never hidden his admiration for the Italian midfielder and is now considering an offer that could entice Inter president Steven Zhang.

Top-class

Barella has developed into one of the best midfielders in Italian football. In his 31 appearances this season, he has scored 6 goals and provided 7 assists for Simone Inzaghi’s side.

The 26-year-old has also impressed with his defensive involvements. He is currently in the peak of his career and would be a wonderful signing for Klopp and Liverpool this summer.

Neither Inter nor the player are looking to part ways at the moment but the scenario could change at the end of the season with the Serie A giants in need to balance their financial books.

Inter are currently second in the Italian top-flight but they are only five points ahead of fifth-placed Atalanta, who have a game in hand. Hence, Champions League football is not assured.

If they were to miss out on Champions League qualification, it could lead to multiple big-name exits. Liverpool will be aiming to pounce on Barella with Klopp said to be a huge admirer.

Inter have not set any asking price for the player but it has been reported that they will look for at least £71 million if they decide to sell him during the summer transfer window.

Judging by the way Liverpool have performed this season, Klopp could be eyeing more than one marquee signing to bolster his midfield ahead of the 2023/2024 campaign.