Arsenal to battle Man Utd for Lautaro Martinez this summer

Arsenal are ready to rival Man Utd for the signing of Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez in the summer transfer window, according to TeamTalk via Fichajes.

The duo will face further competition as the online news portal claims Chelsea are also interested in luring the Argentina international to Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.

The Gunners were first linked with a move for Martinez back in 2021. The North Londoners have seemingly revived their interest and are ready to try and sign the highly-rated forward this summer.

Mikel Arteta brought in Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City last summer and he has made a huge impact at the club, helping them to the summit of the Premier League table.

The Brazilian is on the verge of returning from a long-term injury he picked up at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. His replacement Eddie Nketiah has deputised well up front, scoring nine goals so far this season.

Arsenal sealed a move for Brighton’s Leandro Trossard in January to bolster their attacking options but the report says the North Londoners are keen on signing a proven goal scorer and have identified Martinez as a possible target.

However, they’ll face stiff competition as the report claims that Manchester United are also eyeing a move for Martinez. Erik ten Hag needs to bring in a top class striker this summer after letting Cristiano Ronaldo leave back in November.

United have been linked with Tottenham’s Harry Kane and Napoli hitman Victor Osimhen, but it appears Martinez is now emerging as a potential target for the Red Devils.

Chelsea are also reportedly keeping a close eye on the South American ahead of the summer window so we could see the English trio battling it out if Martinez opts to come to the Premier League.

Reinforcement

Martinez’s current contract with Inter Milan will expire in 2026 but a tempting offer could force them into selling him at the end of the season due to their difficult economic situation.

The 25-year-old, who is valued at £66m by Transfermarkt, has often being criticised by many for his goal-scoring prowess, however, his stats prove otherwise. Since joining Inter, he has netted 90 goals and provided 31 assists in all competitions.

This season, he has racked up 34 appearances, scored 16 goals, and registered seven assists across all competitions as Inter lie second in the Serie A table with 47 points, 18 points behind leaders Napoli.

He was part of the Argentina team that won their third World Cup in Qatar by beating France 4-2 on penalties after an entertaining 3-3 draw.

