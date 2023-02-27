Arsenal showing concrete interest in Milinkovic-Savic

According to Italian website Calciomercato, Arsenal are showing concrete interest in signing Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The Serbian’s contract with Lazio is due to expire at the end of the 2023/24 season and he appears keen on moving on during the summer transfer window.

Mikel Arteta’s side have been regularly linked with him in recent months and Calciomercato claim that the club have already made contact with his representative.

The report adds that the London giants have lodged a £35 million offer to his agent Mateja Kezman. A transfer could happen for a similar figure this summer.

Apart from Arsenal, Newcastle United and West Ham United are also in the race. Premier League clubs have shown the ‘most concrete’ intentions to sign him.

Quality

Arsenal have had an outstanding top-flight season. They have managed to stay top of the league ahead of Manchester City despite lacking quality on the bench.

This is something that the board need to address in the next transfer window and Milinkovic-Savic would be a fantastic buy, considering his huge experience in Serie A.

The 28-year-old is regarded as one of the best midfielders in Italian football. He has impressed once again this season with 6 goals and 8 assists from 30 games for Lazio.

Meanwhile, the Serbian is no mug when it comes to defending. He does not shy away from making heavy challenges and tends to win regular duels from central midfield.

Arsenal have done brilliantly with a young crop of players and the priority for the summer could be on adding more experience such that they can challenge for regular trophies.

Milinkovic-Savic would be a quality acquisition in this regard. He is in the peak of his career and would be a top-class signing if Arsenal are looking for immediate success.

Newcastle could be their main rivals for the Serbian. The Tynesiders should be a tempting destination for Milinkovic-Savic if they qualify for the Champions League.