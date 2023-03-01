Journalist says Man Utd have Jeremie Frimpong on ‘list’ of targets

Eric ten Hag isn’t short of right-backs at Manchester United with Diogo Dalot as his first-choice and Aaron Wan-Bissaka as backup, but Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sports says Jeremie Frimpong is on their ‘list’ of transfer targets. There hasn’t been dialogue between United and Bayer Leverkusen, however, so time will tell if they end up lodging a bid.

Frimpong joined Leverkusen from Celtic in 2021 and has gone on to make 77 appearances in all competitions, scoring seven goals with 16 assists. The 22-year-old has scored five goals with seven assists from 30 games this season, so it’s easy to see why United would be keen. But Frimpong surely wouldn’t be signed unless an existing right-back was sold?

The uncapped Netherlands defender has made less tackles per game in the league (1.8) than Dalot (2.1) and Wan-Bissaka (1.9), less interceptions (0.5) than Dalot (1.4) and Wan-Bissaka (1.3), less chances (1.2) than Dalot (1.4), and less accurate crosses (0.5) than Dalot (0.8), so he wouldn’t improve the squad.

Plettenberg says Frimpong is keen to make the ‘next step’ in his career, so he could be open to leaving Leverkusen. As per Football Insider, the Bundesliga outfit value Frimpong at £40m-£50m but might accept £35m. Man United aren’t rushing to make a move, however.

Dalot has made 28 appearances from a possible 41 in all competitions this season and is one of the first names on the team-sheet under Ten Hag. The Portuguese international started United’s first 13 league games before getting suspended and injured.

Dalot has played in seven of their eight Europa League matches too, so he’s turned his career around in Manchester. And while his contract is up next year, the 23-year-old said in January that he wants to stay at Old Trafford beyond 2024, per the Daily Mail.

Wan-Bissaka has struggled for games due to a back injury but has still managed 18 appearances in 2022/23. The 25-year-old has played in nine of United’s last 10 league games while starting both legs in the Europa League against Barcelona, so Ten Hag clearly has faith in him. Frimpong looks a talented player but isn’t better than what the Red Devils already have so the reported £35m may be better spent elsewhere.