[Teams] Man Utd vs West Ham: Confirmed line-ups for FA Cup clash

Manchester United will be looking to continue their good run of form as they entertain West Ham in the FA Cup at Old Trafford tonight.

Erik ten Hag has made six changes from the side that beat Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup at the weekend but he’s still named a strong side for the game. Number one goalkeeper David de Gea starting once again between the sticks while Diogo Dalot line-up at right-back with Aaron Wan-Bissaka on the bench.

Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez are given a rest as Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof are recalled to start in the middle of the Man Utd back four. Tyrell Malacia comes in for Luke Shaw at left-back with the latter picking up a knock at the weekend.

Casemiro has been in excellent form lately and he’s given a rest this evening so January signing Marcel Sabitzer replaces the Brazilian international in the middle of the park. Scott McTominay is also recalled with Fred dropping out.

Bruno Fernandes starts once again for Manchester United in the attacking midfield position while Antony keeps his place on the right flank. Wout Weghorst leads the line up front but Marcus Rashford is given a breather amid talk he’s nursing a knock.

Garnacho comes in to start in the Man Utd attack so Anthony Elanga has to settle for a place among the substitutes tonight.

As for West Ham, Michail Antonio starts in attack and is joined by Said Benrahma and Pablo Fornals. Tomas Soucek starts in midfield along with Lucas Paqueta and Declan Rice.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Man Utd

De Gea, Dalot, Malacia, Lindelof, Maguire, McTominay, Sabitzer, Fernandes, Antony, Garnacho, Weghorst.

Subs: Heaton, Martinez, Varane, Wan-Bissaka, Casemiro, Fred, Pellistri, Elanga, Rashford

West Ham

Areola, Johnson, Aguerd, Ogbonna, Emerson, Rice, Soucek, Paqueta, Fornals, Antonio, Benrahma

Subs: Cresswell, Scamacca, Downes, Bowen, Kehrer, Anang, Swyer, Mubama