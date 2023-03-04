Arsenal in battle with Man Utd over Vlahovic’s signature

Arsenal are reportedly set to face off against Manchester United over the signature of Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic in the summer, as per the Italian outlet Calciomercato.

The north London club have been enjoying a stellar campaign this term, sitting at the top of the Premier League table with 60 points from 25 games, five points ahead of the second-placed Manchester City.

Following the disappointing end to last season, not many Arsenal fans thought that they would be a title contender this term. But, Mikel Arteta’s side have managed to make that impossible scenario possible.

However, the Gunners aren’t a finished article yet, so they are looking to strengthen their squad in the summer to continue the rebuild and challenge on all fronts consistently over the coming seasons.

The Premier League leaders are reportedly looking to bolster their forward line for next season and have been linked with several options in recent times, with Vlahovic being named as a target.

Arsenal hold a long-term interest in the 22-year-old. He was heavily linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium before his switch to Juventus last year and having missed out on signing him previously, Arsenal are seemingly planning to reignite their interest next summer.

According to the report by Calciomercato, Juventus could be forced to cash in on the Serbian at the end of this season due to the Italian club’s off-field turmoil and Arsenal are waiting in the wings to pounce.

Battle

However, the report says that signing the forward won’t be easy for the north London club as English rivals Man Utd are also plotting a swoop for him.

It has widely been suggested that the Red Devils are keen on bolstering their squad at the end of this season and bringing in a top class striker is their priority.

Anthony Martial has continuously been struggling with his injury problems since the start of this season and it has been suggested that he could be sold in the summer as Erik ten Hag looks to overhaul his squad for next season.

Our view

Wout Weghorst was signed on loan this winter to provide depth in the number nine position, but he is a short-term addition.

So, signing a new striker would be the right decision and Vlahovic, who has already showcased his talent in Italian football, could be a very good acquisition.

It has been reported that Juventus want a fee of around £88m to sell their star man. Man Utd could be able to match Bianconeri’s financial demand and sign the forward if they were to be purchased by a rich owner before the start of the summer window.

Meanwhile, having already got Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard and Falorin Balogun, who is set to return from a successful loan spell, Arsenal don’t need to invest the reported £88m fee to add more firepower in the number nine position. So, saving that money to strengthen other areas of the squad would be a wiser decision.

Therefore, Manchester United are in more need of a marquee striker such as Vlahovic over the north London club, so we’d make them favourites for his signature if he opts to come to England.