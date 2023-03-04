Arsenal interested in signing Luiz Henrique in summer

Arsenal have expressed interest in signing Real Betis winger Luiz Henrique in the summer transfer window, according to the GiveMeSport.

The online news portal claims the Gunners will be scouting Henrique during his side’s UEFA Europa League clash against Manchester United at Old Trafford next week.

Mikel Arteta wants to add more quality to his ranks ahead of next season as they compete for more titles and has identified Henrique as a possible summer target, as per the report.

The 22-year-old, who joined the La Liga side from Fluminense last summer, rose to fame following an inspired display against AS Roma in the UEFA Europa League group stage in October. He was on the score-sheet and also provided an assist as Real Betis secured a 2-0 win over the Serie A side.

He has since become a household name in La Liga this season, racking up 30 appearances and making eight goal contributions across all competitions for Betis as they sit 5th in La Liga with 40 points, just two points behind fourth-placed Atletico Madrid.

His contract with Real Betis will expire in the summer of 2028, therefore only a huge offer could lure the club into selling their prized asset at the end of the season.

Reinforcement

Arsenal signed Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City last summer and brought in Brighton’s Leandro Trossard in January to bolster their attacking options but the Gunners are believed to be in the market to at least add one more attacker to their squad in the summer.

According to GiveMeSport, the North Londoners will face stiff competition for Henrique’s signature from fellow Premier League clubs including Aston Villa and West Ham United who are also interested in signing him.

The Brazilian, who is valued at £35m [€40m] by CIES, is expected to play a crucial role for Real Betis from now till May due to injuries to Nabil Fekir and Sergio Canales. The pair has been phenomenal for the La Liga side this season, featuring in almost every game and making over 15 goal contributions.

Arsenal have been linked with a move for several attackers including Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez, however, the Argentina international is attracting interest from the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea.

Hence, Arteta needs to keep his options open in bid to bolster his squad for next season and Henrique would be a exciting signing for Arsenal.

Read more: Arsenal plotting swoop for £88m star