Expected Chelsea line-up vs Borussia Dortmund

Chelsea welcome Borussia Dortmund to Stamford Bridge for the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie on Tuesday night.

The London giants suffered a 1-0 defeat at Signal Iduna Park two weeks ago and they have a big challenge on their hands to overturn the deficit at home.

Dortmund are one of the in-form teams in Europe at the moment but Chelsea manager Graham Potter will be hoping for a strong display from his players.

Here is how Chelsea are expected to line up against Dortmund:

Goalkeeper: Edouard Mendy is out with a finger injury until April which means that Kepa Arrizabalaga will continue in goal. The Spain international has been relatively good with his performances following the World Cup break.

Defence: Potter is likely to stick with a back three which proved successful against Leeds last weekend (1-0 win). However, there will be an enforced change with Benoit Badiashile not included in the Champions League squad. We fancy Marc Cucurella to take his place on the left side of the central defence. He is a natural for the role compared to Trevoh Chalobah as he is left-footed. The Spaniard should partner Wesley Fofana and Kalidou Koulibaly.

At right wing-back, Reece James should replace Ruben Loftus-Cheek. The £62 million star missed the Leeds game with a tight hamstring but should start tomorrow after returning to first-team training. Ben Chilwell is set to continue in the left wing-back position where he was hugely impressive against Leeds. The 26-year-old provided the assist for Wesley Fofana’s match-winner.

Midfield: Enzo Fernandez and Mateo Kovacic excelled in the centre of the park during the 1-0 win over Leeds at Stamford Bridge. Fernandez has been ever-present in the starting line-up since his January arrival and is expected to start. N’Golo Kante’s return to full training is a huge boost but the game will come too soon for him. Kovacic looks set to keep his place alongside Fernandez.

Attack: Potter should stick with the same trio from Saturday’s win over Leeds. Joao Felix has lacked the cutting edge in the final third but he has the ability to create a goal out of nothing. The Portuguese star should keep his place alongside Kai Havertz and Raheem Sterling in attack. Christian Pulisic could feature off the bench following his return from a hamstring injury.

Expected Chelsea line-up against Dortmund