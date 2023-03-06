Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag still interested in de Jong

According to respected journalist Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag would love to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong this summer.

The Dutch international was a top target for United in the 2022 summer transfer window. A guaranteed fee of £63 million was agreed with Barcelona but the midfielder refused to negotiate terms.

This has not stopped speculation over his future and speaking to CaughtOffside, Romano has revealed that ten Hag would still be interested in signing de Jong at the end of the campaign.

However, he added that the final decision rests on de Jong, who does not want to leave Barcelona at this stage.

He said: “Erik ten Hag loves Frenkie de Jong, we know that very well. It’s normal he’d love to have Frenkie at Man United but I always mention the same thing since last June: it’s on Frenkie to decide his future, and at the moment he has not told Barca that he wants to leave. He’s happy in Barcelona and so there are no changes at this stage.”

Fresh move

Ten Hag was keen on reuniting with his former Ajax midfielder last summer but the 25-year-old had a clear stance that he did not want to leave the Catalan giants.

His deferred wages were probably one of the reasons behind his refusal. The lack of Champions League football may have also hampered United’s chances of landing him.

The United boss continues to remain keen on signing his compatriot and the Premier League giants could make a fresh proposal for his services at the end of the campaign.

La Liga president Javier Tebas recently revealed that Barcelona can only spend 40% of any transfer fee received this summer until they lower their wage bill by £177 million.

This could force Barcelona into offloading some big-name stars and de Jong could be one of those. United will be hoping to take advantage if such a situation arises.

The club are much better placed than last season. They have won a trophy under ten Hag and look set to qualify for the Champions League. De Jong could be persuaded to join.