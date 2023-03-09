Liverpool join Arsenal in the race to sign Marco Asensio

Liverpool have reportedly joined Arsenal in the race to sign Real Madrid star Marco Asensio in the summer, as per the transfer journalist Jacque Talbot.

The 27-year-old’s existing contract is set to expire at the end of this season and he is yet to sign an extension with Los Blancos. So, it is increasingly likely that the Spanish international will leave the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu for free at the end of this season with Liverpool and Arsenal sniffing around to take advantage of this situation.

Writing on Twitter, Talbot has claimed that Liverpool are showing an interest in signing Asensio as a cheap replacement for Roberto Firmino, who is going to leave Anfield as a free agent at the end of this campaign.

The journalist further states that the Reds’ assistant manager Pep Lijnders is a ‘big fan’ of the Spain international. So, the Anfield club could swoop in and sign the forward for free in the summer.

Talbot said:

“Liverpool like Asensio (I know, I know!) He is a free agent in the summer and would represent a cheap option and something of a replacement for the departing Roberto Firmino. Told Pep Lijnders is a big fan of Spaniard.”

However, signing Asensio won’t be easy for Jurgen Klopp’s side as Premier League leaders, Arsenal are also keen on purchasing the Real Madrid man and the Gunners have already opened negotiation with the player’s representatives over a potential summer move.

Battle

Liverpool are reportedly looking for a squad overhaul next summer and are seemingly prioritising strengthening their engine room. However, it appears they are also searching for a new forward to replace Firmino.

Diogo Jota is also linked with a move away from Anfield, despite extending his contract with the Reds at the beginning of this season. So, should Liverpool were to lose two attackers next summer then adding at least a new forward would be the right decision and Asensio could be a very good acquisition if he were to join the club.

On the other hand, Arsenal have been searching for a new right winger to support Bukayo Saka and the 27-year-old could be a shrewd bargain signing for the North Londoners.

Asensio – valued at around £22m by Transfermarkt – is technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, has the ability to create chances for the attackers and also has an eye for scoring goals from distance. So, he has the necessary qualities to become a valuable option for both Arsenal and Liverpool if either club can secure his signature.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Liverpool or Arsenal opt to formalise their interest in signing him if he ends up leaving Real Madrid as a free agent next summer.