Chelsea ‘monitoring’ Vitor Roque who is highly-rated in Brazil

Chelsea have been short of goals in the Premier League this season, scoring 24 goals in 25 games, so it’s little wonder Graham Potter is in the market for a striker. Nadja Mauad of Globo Esporte says the Blues are ‘monitoring’ Victor Roque but may have to battle Barcelona, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain for his signature.

After Timo Werner was sold to RB Leipzig, Romelu Lukaku was loaned out to Inter Milan and Michy Batshuayi was sold to Fenerbahce last summer, Potter was left with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Armando Broja and David Datro Fofana in attack.

The problem is that Aubameyang has one goal in 12 league games, Broja has one goal in 12 league games and Fofana has zero goals in two league games, so Roque would likely be an improvement on the existing squad.

The 18-year-old joined Club Athletico Paranaense from Cruzeiro Esporte Clube in 2022 and has gone on to make 38 appearances in all competitions, scoring eight goals with three assists. Roque bagged six goals with one assist from 16 games at Cruzeiro too, so he’s rated highly by many clubs.

Mauad says the Brazilian U20 international, who boasts six goals in 11 games for his country at youth level, has a release clause of €100m (£88.8m) but might be sold for €60m (£53.2m). Athletico PR are signed to losing out on Roque but do have him contracted until 2027, so they still hold the cards in negotiations.

Roque was recently called up to the Brazilian national team just months after making his U20s debut, so he might want to join a bigger club to ensure he remains in Seleção Canarinha’s senior squad.

Chelsea spent £542m in new players in the last two transfer windows, so they aren’t short of resources to sign Roque. All depends on which club the 18-year-old believes are best for his development. Potter’s side sitting 10th in the table may hamper their chances of ringing him to Stamford Bridge.

With Chelsea’s three strikers having only two league goals between them this season, Potter might need more than Roque over the summer. The Brazilian youngster is likely to be on a list of many options.