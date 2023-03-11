Manchester United join race to sign David Raya in summer

Manchester United are keeping tabs on Brentford goalkeeper David Raya ahead of a potential summer transfer move, according to talkSPORT.

The Red Devils’ top priority at the end of the season is to sign a proven goalscorer and are ready to spend big on the likes of Harry Kane or Victor Osimhen, but bringing in a shot-stopper is also on Erik ten Hag’s list.

Man Utd have identified Raya as a potential target but talkSPORT claims they’ll face competition from fellow Premier League side Tottenham – who are also keen on signing a replacement for club skipper Hugo Lloris.

Raya is expected to leave the Brentford Community Stadium in the summer after turning down a new contract with his current deal set to expire in less than 18 months, therefore the club will be forced to sell him rather than lose him for free.

The 27-year-old’s desire to play Champions League is fueling his decision to leave Brentford where he has become a fan favourite and also one of the best shot-stoppers in the topflight following his inspired displays.

Since moving to the Bees from Blackburn in 2019, the Spain international has racked up 147 appearances in all competitions and kept 50 clean sheets in the process.

This season, he has been ever-present for Brentford after making 25 appearances across all competitions as they lie ninth in the Premier League table.

Reinforcement

Man Utd are said to be looking for competition for David de Gea with Dean Henderson unlikely to return to Old Trafford when his loan at Nottingham Forest expires after criticising manager Erik ten Hag in an interview.

According to talkSPORT, Raya has been identified by Man Utd as an ideal fit for the club and is ready to compete with De Gea for the No.1 spot next season.

De Gea’s future at Man Utd is up in the air with his contract set to expire in June, however, it has been reported that the club is in talks with the Spaniard over a new deal.

United signed Jack Butland from Crystal Palace on loan in January to provide competition to De Gea, but he’s yet to make an appearance and as it stands, Butland is likely to return to Selhurst Park at the end of the season, hence the need to bring in a permanent goalkeeper.

According to Football.London, Raya would cost at least £40m this summer and with several clubs also interested in signing him, Man Utd would have to pay big to lure Brentford into selling their prized asset.

