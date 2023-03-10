Marcus Rashford bags his third POTM award for the season

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has secured his third Player of the Month award this season. The Englishman has bagged the award ahead of Kelechi Iheanacho, Bernd Leno, Emerson Royal, Manor Solomon, and Ollie Watkins.

Rashford has been in scintillating form this season and quite simply put, has looked unstoppable playing under Erik ten Hag. Rashford has made 41 appearances this term, netting 26 goals and registering nine assists. In the Premier League, the 25-year-old has found the back of the net 14 times, aiding his side’s cause to secure a UEFA Champions League spot for next season. He scored against Crystal Palace, Leeds United, and Leicester City, helping his side register an unbeaten run last month.

Rashford was the Premier League Player of the month for September before securing back to back awards for January and February. He is now on level with Mohamed Salah, who has won the POTM a record-three times in one season. With time left in the season, the English forward could be on his way to creating a new record of his own.

Manager Erik ten Hag also secured the manager of the month for February, highlighting United’s resurgence this season. Manchester United are firmly in contention to finish strongly inside the top four in the League (and some would even consider them outside contenders for the title) and have one foot inside the UEFA Europa League semi-finals, leading Spanish side Real Betis 4-1 with the away leg pending.

The Manchester side have already won the Carabao Cup, ending their trophy drought after 6 years. Therefore, it goes without saying that ten Hag’s men are eyeing more silverware for this term to truly kick start a new era at Old Trafford.

United will now go up against Southampton (H), Betis (A), and Fulham (H) and ten Hag will be hoping that United can get back to their best following a demoralising 7-0 away loss at Anfield, and enter the international break on a high.