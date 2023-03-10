Erik ten Hag intent on summer Harry Kane deal

According to Manchester Evening News, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has earmarked Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane as his priority striker target this summer.

The England star has been one of the Premier League’s best strikers for many years but he has yet to win any silverware with Spurs. Kane’s current deal expires at the end of next season and Manchester Evening News report that ten Hag is intent of signing him for Man United.

However, the outlet claim that it won’t be easy for United to prise away the 29-year-old as Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has been reluctant to sell to a Premier League rival. Bayern Munich are mentioned as a likely destination for Kane if he decides to pursue a challenge away from England.

World-class

Ten Hag has already brought success to United by helping them win the Carabao Cup this season. However, the fans will expect the club to challenge for the Premier League in future and for that to happen, they need a world-class striker that can turnaround games on his own.

Kane would be the perfect signing in this regard. The England star will soon turn 30 but he is still one of the most fearsome strikers in world football. He has 20 goals to his name this campaign and could easily touch 30 goals between now and the end of the league season.

United currently have Marcus Rashford with better figures (26 goals) but the 25-year-old is more suited to the left wing position. He has not had much help from his teammates and the arrival of Kane this summer would enhance United’s prospects of competing for the league.

Kane could be signed for less than £100 million this summer if Spurs miss out on the top four. Levy will prefer Kane to move abroad with Bayern but ultimately, it could come to finances. United are better equipped to spending big over Bayern, who are more conservative.