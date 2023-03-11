Manchester United predicted line-up vs Southampton

Manchester United are set to welcome Southampton in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils will be coming in this fixture off the back of a thumping 4-1 victory over Real Betis in the Europa League round of 16 and following this result, they have now all but secured their place in the quarter-finals before next week’s second-leg trip to Benito Villamarin.

Meanwhile, following last Sunday’s defeat against Liverpool in the Premier League, United’s title talks have evaporated. But, they are in a strong position to finish in the top four and they will have to overcome The Saints’ challenge tomorrow to steer themselves back on the right track in the league.

Southampton are fighting for survival and they won’t be an easy opponent for Man United. But, the Red Devils have been enjoying a stellar time at home this season so they are the strong favourite in this fixture.

Expected Man Utd line-up

David de Gea is guaranteed to continue between the sticks for Man Utd. Raphael Varane is expected to be at the back once again alongside Lisandro Martinez. So, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof will remain on the bench.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka could be recalled on the right back position, replacing Diogo Dalot and Luke Shaw is likely to continue on the left. So, Tyrell Malacia would be among the substitutes once again.

Casemiro is set to start in the engine room for Man United and Fred could be paired up with the ex-Real Madrid man. Bruno Fernandes will continue in the number 10 role. So, Scott McTominay is expected to be on the bench. Marcel Sabitzer missed out last game due to an unspecified injury and he is in doubt ahead of this encounter.

Marcus Rashford and Antony should continue on both flanks having got themselves on the scoresheet last time out, while Wout Weghorst is expected to start through the middle for Man Utd after scoring his first Old Trafford goal in midweek.

Therefore, Jadon Sancho and Facundo Pellistri could find themselves on the bench, despite impressing last time out, alongside Alejandro Garnacho.

Anthony Martial has returned to full training after recovering from injury. But, he may remain sidelined for this fixture as Ten Hag said that he doesn’t want to take any risk with the forward. And along with the Frenchman, Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek will not be available owing to injury issues.