Manchester United interested in signing Pau Torres

According to the Mirror, Manchester United have revived their interest in signing Villarreal defender Pau Torres in the summer transfer window as Erik ten Hag looks to strengthen his defence.

The Red Devils were first linked with a move for the Spain international last summer and had negotiated with the player’s representatives but United opted to sign Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez instead.

Martinez has impressed so far since moving to Old Trafford, racking up 38 appearances for Man Utd in all competitions and scoring once this season. He helped Ten Hag’s side keep a clean sheet in the Carabao Cup final victory over Newcastle United as they broke their six-year trophy drought.

He has formed a defensive partnership with retired France international Raphael Varane, who joined Man Utd from Real Madrid in 2021. The duo are leading the club’s charge this season as they continue their quest to win at least one more trophy and secure a top four finish.

Man Utd are currently in the Emirates FA Cup as well as UEFA Europa League. They sit third position in the Premier League table with 49 points after 25 matches played so far.

The Argentine played a key role for the South American country at the 2022 FIFA World Cup as they secured their third global showpiece after beating France 4-2 in a penalty shootout following a 3-3 draw in Qatar.

Reinforcement

However, despite having a settled defensive partnership at the heart of defence, Manchester United are still being linked with centre-backs and it appears they are ready to revive their interest in Torres.

Man Utd will face stiff competition for Torres’ signature from Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain who have identified the Spaniard as part of their rebuilding project, with Milan Skriniar also set to move to the Parc des Princes from Inter Milan, according to the Mirror.

Torres, who is valued at £44m by Transfermarkt, has featured in 26 games across all competitions for Villarreal this season as they continue their push to secure Champions League football next season as they lie sixth in the standings, seven behind fourth-placed Real Sociedad.

The 26-year-old is expected to leave Villarreal at the end of the season, however, Ten Hag’s side would have to make a huge offer to convince the La Liga side into selling him.

Read more: Report: Man Utd ‘convinced’ about signing £31m star after scouting mission