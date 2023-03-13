Manchester United eye summer move for Denzel Dumfries

Manchester have expressed an interest in signing Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries in the summer transfer window, according to reports via the Sun.

The newspaper claims a swap deal could even take place with Inter interested in Diogo Dalot as Erik ten Hag looks to strengthen his defence ahead of next season.

Man Utd were first linked with a move for the Netherlands international last summer and faced competition from free-spending Chelsea, however, the club did not make any concrete offer.

In the recent January transfer window, the Red Devils were once again credited with an interest in Dumfries but he opted to stay in Italy at least for the rest of the season. However, it looks like the Premier League giants are ready to revive their interest in the summer.

Ten Hag is in need of a reliable right-back to challenge Diogo Dalot on the right-hand side of their defence, despite the emergency of Aaron Wan-Bissaka – who has impressed when given the opportunity.

Wan-Bissaka has racked up 20 appearances across all competitions for Man Utd this season, however, the England international has been tipped to leave in the summer with several clubs interested in signing him.

Tyrell Malacia, who joined the club last summer from PSV Eindhoven, has sometimes filled in at the right-back position this term, hence the need to bring in a specialised right-back.

Swap deal

Man Utd’s first-choice right-back Dalot has been one of the standout players for Ten Hag this season, featuring regularly throughout the campaign. He has made 31 appearances, scored once, and provided three assists in all competitions in the process.

The Sun are citing a report from Gazzetta dello Sport that claims that Man Utd are keen on signing Dumfries even though the club is not prioritising a right-back this summer but will make an exception for him.

It is believed that Inter Milan have prepared for Dumfries’ exit by targeting Bayern Munich right-back Noussair Mazraoui in the summer as they look to bolster their defence.

The 26-year-old, who is valued at around £25m Transfermarkt, is an important player for Inter and he has featured in 31 games and made eight goal contributions in all competitions.

