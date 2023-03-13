Man Utd urged to make move for Spurs hitman Harry Kane

Former striker turned pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor has urged Manchester United to make a move for Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane in the summer.

Despite signing Wout Weghorst on a six-month loan deal from Burnley in January, the Red Devils are reportedly plotting a summer swoop for a new prolific number nine to bolster the attack for next season.

It has been suggested that the record Premier League champions have earmarked Kane as their primary target and are ready to break the British transfer record to lure him away from the newly renovated White Hart Lane at the end of this season.

Kane’s current deal will expire in less than 18 months and he is yet to sign an extension with Tottenham. So, his long-term future at Spurs is currently hanging in the balance and United are seemingly looking to take advantage of this situation.

Speaking to Football Insider, Agbonlahor has said that despite having enough firepower in most areas of the pitch, Manchester United lack options in their centre-forward position.

Kane to Manchester United

So, the Red Devils need a new world-class striker for next season. The pundit thinks Kane would be the ideal signing for Erik ten Hag’s side and he could be ‘the last piece of the jigsaw’ for United to become a title challenger next season.

Agbonlahor said:

“If you look at this Man United squad, they’re so strong everywhere – except in that number nine role. They’re strong defensively, and so exciting in those wide spaces. But I really feel that Harry Kane can be the last piece of the jigsaw, he’s an incredible player. Bring him in, and they’re good to go with a title challenge next season.”

Manchester United definitely lack quality options in their centre-forward position and signing Kane would certainly address that issue for next season. However, he isn’t the only piece that the Red Devils currently lack to become a title contender again.

Ten Hag’s side need reinforcement in their midfield and should purchase a deep-lying playmaker to be deployed alongside Casemiro to link up the play better from defence to attack. They also require a goalkeeper who is comfortable playing out from the back unless David de Gea improves massively before next season – which seems highly unlikely.

So, although Kane would be the right addition for Manchester United to bolster the frontline, along with the striker, the record Premier League champions need to strengthen other areas as well to become a title contender for next season.