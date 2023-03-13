Man Utd and Spurs contact Marcus Thuram’s camp

According to Italian website Calciomercato, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have made contact with Marcus Thuram’s camp over a free transfer.

The 25-year-old was touted to move to the Premier League in the last transfer window but a move did not materialise as he decided to see out the final six months of his Borussia Monchengladbach deal.

The French attacker now has the luxury to choose his preferred club and as per Calciomercato, Man United and Spurs have already made some contact with his entourage in recent weeks.

Italian giants Juventus and Inter Milan are also interested in the 2022 World Cup finalist but the report claims that Premier League clubs could lure him with a better salary proposal.

Quality

Thuram has had a fine season with Gladbach. In his 25 games, he has contributed 14 goals and 4 assists. His form has been inconsistent since the World Cup but he remains a top target for many.

The Frenchman is highly versatile with his ability to play on the left wing or as the main striker and he would be an excellent signing for either Man United or Spurs during the summer.

Thuram, who is priced at £28 million by Transfermarkt, has also been linked with Premier League giants Chelsea but his final decision could rely on Champions League football.

Hence, he won’t be in a hurry over his future. Chelsea look set to miss out on the Champions League next season unless they go all the way and win the competition this campaign.

Man United and Spurs are currently third and fourth in the English top-flight but neither are guaranteed their places at the moment with their inconsistent league displays over recent weeks.

Thuram could prefer to wait until the conclusion of the campaign before assessing his options. A free transfer to the Premier League could be seen as an attractive choice in the prime of his career.